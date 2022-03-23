Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.99

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $17.00. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 23,533 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of -0.01.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. Research analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

