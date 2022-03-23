ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,796,000 after buying an additional 1,648,814 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 481,325 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,435,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 177,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

