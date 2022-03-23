Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.44

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and traded as high as $42.89. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 255,732 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -11.50.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 2,882.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

