Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MLNK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. Project Angel Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Project Angel Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

