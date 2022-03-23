Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.33.

NYSE PG opened at $151.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.29. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $129.99 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $367.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

