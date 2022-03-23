Private Capital Group LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $587.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.63 and a 12-month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

