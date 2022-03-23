Private Capital Group LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after buying an additional 318,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.52.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

