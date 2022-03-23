Private Capital Group LLC Has $203,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after buying an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in TJX Companies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.