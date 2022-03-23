Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,340,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $218.42 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.70 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $190.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

