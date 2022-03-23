Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.49

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$87.49 and last traded at C$86.88, with a volume of 18682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$83.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PD. National Bankshares upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$98.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at C$715,946.65. Also, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$328,554.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

