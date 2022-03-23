PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.50

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.50 and traded as high as C$17.58. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$17.33, with a volume of 702,967 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

