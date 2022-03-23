PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSK. CIBC upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK stock opened at C$17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.51 and a 1 year high of C$17.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.99. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.