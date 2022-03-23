Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.06. Powell Industries shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 80,859 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $236.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.57 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -693.33%.

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $227,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 10.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 327,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Powell Industries by 1,493.0% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,534,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,075 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.