Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $12.52. Poshmark shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 58,896 shares.

The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POSH shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

In other Poshmark news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock worth $122,988 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. purchased a new position in Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the fourth quarter valued at $56,311,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at $16,549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 411,168 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

