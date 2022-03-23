PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Hits $0.0917 on Major Exchanges

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.48 million and $124,209.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00049139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.24 or 0.07065142 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,326.25 or 0.99672449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044395 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

