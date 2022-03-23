PolarityTE (PTE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PTE opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 1,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

PolarityTE Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

