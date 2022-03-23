PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. 69,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNM. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

