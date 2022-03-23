Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director J Kenneth Thompson Sells 2,000 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $497,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J Kenneth Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $254.82. 2,519,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $257.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

