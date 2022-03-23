Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Issues Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PDD traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 1,177,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,133,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of -631.38 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 897.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

