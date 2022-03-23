Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $116.00.

PM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

