PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize treatments for cancer and diabetes based upon a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box(R). The Company's patented technology is used in the treatment of several types of cancer, including advanced, inoperable pancreatic cancer and diabetes. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc., is based in United States.

PMCB opened at $2.37 on Friday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

PharmaCyte Biotech ( OTCMKTS:PMCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that PharmaCyte Biotech will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

