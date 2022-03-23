PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.06. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.03 million, a P/E ratio of -44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ (Get Rating)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.