Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Meta Platforms by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,668,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $561,325,000 after acquiring an additional 515,347 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.46. 23,700,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,673,102. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.21. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $581.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,289 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

