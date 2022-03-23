Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 108 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $92,484,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.93. 2,676,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average is $230.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.