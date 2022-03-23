Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $4,933,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $2,236,000.

SMH traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,587,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.81. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $222.82 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

