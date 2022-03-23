Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $4,933,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $2,236,000.
SMH traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,587,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.81. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $222.82 and a 1-year high of $318.82.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.