Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 1,725 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,593.00.

Shares of Partners Group stock traded up $59.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,349.40. The stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 157. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,338.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,556.78. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $1,132.00 and a 12-month high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

