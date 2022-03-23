Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives C$33.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TSE:PXT traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.11. The company had a trading volume of 150,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,866. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$17.28 and a 12 month high of C$30.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 25,560 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$703,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,773,906.48. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,282,291.80. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $1,732,497 in the last three months.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

