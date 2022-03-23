Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$38.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.72.
POU opened at C$30.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.32 and a 52 week high of C$30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.
About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
