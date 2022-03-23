Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Raised to C$38.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.72.

POU opened at C$30.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$9.32 and a 52 week high of C$30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total transaction of C$215,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,562.66. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at C$657,390.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,447.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

