Pai Liu Sells 107,869 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) insider Pai Liu sold 107,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $221,131.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pai Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Thursday, February 17th, Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $158,774.40.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Pai Liu sold 2,084 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $5,105.80.

WISH stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $17.87.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 57.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 142.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 625.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 63.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 126,296 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WISH. UBS Group lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

About ContextLogic (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.