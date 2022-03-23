PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Stake Reduced by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after buying an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $4,309,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of PAGS opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.81. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.

PagSeguro Digital Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.