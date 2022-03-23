Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.750-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

NYSE:OXM traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. 214,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

