Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $13.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

