O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG) Shares Up 4%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (BATS:OGIG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.60. 71,733 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.10.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.