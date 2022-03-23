Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 85.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 178,768 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

