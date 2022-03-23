Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Omeros has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

