Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. 2,953,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,046. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

