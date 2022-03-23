Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $388 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.85 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.00.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $17.13 on Wednesday, hitting $149.30. 355,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Okta by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

