Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Down to $25.71

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.71, but opened at $25.11. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 202 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $2,701,595 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 223,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.