O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) to announce $21.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.40 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $105.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $69,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile (Get Rating)

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O2Micro International (OIIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.