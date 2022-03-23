Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Citigroup

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $89.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NTR opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.25. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $105.74.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after acquiring an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after acquiring an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after acquiring an additional 463,987 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

