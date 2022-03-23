Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.98. The stock had a trading volume of 143,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

