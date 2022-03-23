NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Down to $84.15

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.15, but opened at $82.21. NovoCure shares last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 1,380 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $261,196.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

