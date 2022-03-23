Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 3.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.60 and last traded at $80.87. 21,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,416,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.80.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after acquiring an additional 152,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $88,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.