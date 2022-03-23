Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 3.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.60 and last traded at $80.87. 21,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,416,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.80.
NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.86.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,721,000 after acquiring an additional 152,593 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $88,297,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,772,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
