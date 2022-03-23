Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.82) and the highest is ($1.65). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,766,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

