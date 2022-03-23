Northside Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northside Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.68. 49,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,100,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.