NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($51.65) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($62.64) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.86 ($47.10).

NOEJ stock traded up €0.50 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €29.48 ($32.40). 50,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €25.80 ($28.35) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($54.24). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46. The company has a market capitalization of $939.30 million and a PE ratio of 15.24.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

