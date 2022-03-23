Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NDLS opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $292.05 million, a PE ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

