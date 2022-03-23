NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Truist Financial

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.86.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.