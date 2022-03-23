NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.62. The stock had a trading volume of 408,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,722. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $211.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.17. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

Get NIKE alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.