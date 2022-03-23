NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,623.57

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,623.57 ($100.36) and traded as low as GBX 6,362 ($83.75). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,462 ($85.07), with a volume of 330,142 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($126.38) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($123.09) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($115.60).

The stock has a market cap of £8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,911.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,623.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $110.00.

In other NEXT news, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($102.09) per share, with a total value of £99,961.95 ($131,598.14).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

